Century Casino Cape Girardeau is about to open Beacon 53, a lounge area on the property's upper level once known as Keller's.

Casino general manager Lyle Randolph said the renovated lounge will have a "soft opening" Thursday and will also be open for cocktails each evening during the Shipyard Music Festival scheduled for this weekend at the casino.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting is slated for Sept. 30.