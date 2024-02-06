Century Casino Cape Girardeau is about to open Beacon 53, a lounge area on the property's upper level once known as Keller's.
Casino general manager Lyle Randolph said the renovated lounge will have a "soft opening" Thursday and will also be open for cocktails each evening during the Shipyard Music Festival scheduled for this weekend at the casino.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting is slated for Sept. 30.
The name "Beacon 53" is a reference to Century Casino's location along the Mississippi River, which is near the river's 53-mile marker.
Originally named after Paul Keller, the architect who designed the casino and died during its construction, Keller's had to be renamed because Century Casino's former owner, Eldorado Resorts Inc., owned rights to the "Keller's" name and still operates a Keller's at its property in Bettendorf, Iowa.
The Beacon 53 renovation is being coordinated by Dille Pollard Architecture and features a mural by local artist Craig Thomas.
