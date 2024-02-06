All sections
BusinessSeptember 13, 2021

From Keller's to Beacon 53, Century Casino lounge gets facelift and new name

Century Casino Cape Girardeau is about to open Beacon 53, a lounge area on the property's upper level once known as Keller's. Casino general manager Lyle Randolph said the renovated lounge will have a "soft opening" Thursday and will also be open for cocktails each evening during the Shipyard Music Festival scheduled for this weekend at the casino...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Artist Craig Thomas adds finishing touches to a new mural inside Beacon 53 last week at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.
Artist Craig Thomas adds finishing touches to a new mural inside Beacon 53 last week at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau is about to open Beacon 53, a lounge area on the property's upper level once known as Keller's.

Wysiwyg image

Casino general manager Lyle Randolph said the renovated lounge will have a "soft opening" Thursday and will also be open for cocktails each evening during the Shipyard Music Festival scheduled for this weekend at the casino.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting is slated for Sept. 30.

The name "Beacon 53" is a reference to Century Casino's location along the Mississippi River, which is near the river's 53-mile marker.

Originally named after Paul Keller, the architect who designed the casino and died during its construction, Keller's had to be renamed because Century Casino's former owner, Eldorado Resorts Inc., owned rights to the "Keller's" name and still operates a Keller's at its property in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The Beacon 53 renovation is being coordinated by Dille Pollard Architecture and features a mural by local artist Craig Thomas.

Workers from Zoellner Construction and Richardet Floor Covering remodel the area of Century Casino formerly known as Keller's, which will will be renamed Beacon 53 when it reopens later this month.
Workers from Zoellner Construction and Richardet Floor Covering remodel the area of Century Casino formerly known as Keller's, which will will be renamed Beacon 53 when it reopens later this month.

