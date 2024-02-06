From horses to knives — The story of Steve Watkins and Ironman Forge

Steve Watkins, a 1986 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, opened Ironman Forge in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Last month, Old Town Cape gave the entrepreneur OTC's John Boardman Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for his renovation of 509 Morgan Oak St.

"We gutted (the building) and took it right down to the bricks," said Watkins of the structure, the former Cape Feed and Seed, built originally in 1960.

Here to there

Watkins attended Arkansas State University, where he was a walk-on to the football program. Later, he was recruited to be a long snapper for the Southeast Missouri State University football team under head coach Bob Smith. Playing in an era long before the current instantaneous transfer portal, Watkins had to sit out a year by NCAA rules.

The former Central Tiger left SEMO during his second semester to become part of touring Lippizan shows — beginning a long-term fascination with horses.

Watkins's studies led him to Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre in Parkersburg, West Virginia, where he received a vocational degree.

Steve Watkins displays a quillion dagger he has made in the basement shop of Ironman Forge at 509 Morgan Oak St. on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

Watkins then spent 20 years training horses in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I was training horses and shoeing them, too, plus doing some ornamental ironwork," he said.

After two decades, Watkins decided to take a two-week course in knife-making in western North Carolina — a decision that radically changed his life.

"After that, I started making chef's knives and shipping them all over the country," he said, noting he has sent personally-made culinary knives to every state but Alaska. "Knives fascinate me. I'm an artist and knives are my medium."

Desiring to expand his business, Watkins came home to Cape Girardeau.

Billy Brooks, an apprentice at Ironman Forge in Cape Girardeau, is seen doing profiling work Thursday on a tomahawk being prepared for a local customer. Jeff Long

Products

Watkins makes various kinds of metal work in his basement forge — including cleavers, Bowie knives, culinary knives, swords and axes.

On Thursday, Watkins's apprentice, SEMO graduate Billy Brooks, originally from Caruthersville, Missouri, was "profiling" a tomahawk for a local customer.

Watkins himself was in the finishing stages of making a quillion dagger, a blade first appearing in the 12th century, on order from a North Carolina client.