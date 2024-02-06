From gorgeous to gore — The business and art of Halloween makeup

Does a Halloween "customer" come to you with a sketch or a picture for you to use as a template, or do people trust your judgment?

Actually, I have people who say both things. If what they desire is really intricate, I need a picture to see the specifics the customer wants. Some folks are pretty particular and they want a certain defined look. Others, yes, say "Do whatever you think best."

Do some ask for a "Walking Dead" or "Rocky Horror Picture Show" appearance?

Yes. There are multiple inspirations. "Hocus Pocus" is popular at the moment. Marvel characters are also big right now. For example, my 13-year-old son wanted to look like Venom and my husband wanted to look like Carnage (from the "Venom" films and comic books). Each year is completely different and is influenced greatly by the most recent movies.

I have used SFX, science fiction makeup, latex and prosthetics to create a look for Halloween parties. Actually, over this past weekend, I helped out with "Zombie Prom" at Shakers Bar in downtown Cape by doing random makeup for patrons who come inside. I'd self-describe my Halloween makeup style as gory and outrageous. That's what I'm going for. By the way, I have also done makeup for weddings, for photo shoots and did hair and makeup for a reality show called "Local Ambition" out of St. Louis.

How do you know you've done a good job in making someone up for Halloween?

Whenever they post a lot on social media, I'd say, and whenever a customer recommends me to others. It's like with any other business. The more a person likes my work, and especially if they love what I've done, they'll post and they'll tell their friends. On social media, sometimes the response to a post is "Who did that?"

How long does it typically take to make someone up for Halloween?

It depends on how detailed the person wants the makeup. If it's as simple as possible, just a few colors on the face and doing blending, then it won't take very long. If a person, though, wants a jawbone or cheeks or eyes accentuated with shading and detailing, it could take anywhere from an hour to six hours. I like to use Mehron professional stage makeup. Mehron is very blendable, a cosmetologist can build on it and it dries quickly. I use eye shadow palettes, liquid latex and fake blood to help create a look. I can get the fake blood and liquid latex from amazon.com. It should be said a lot can be done with everyday makeup, too.

How many people have you made up for Halloween over the years, and please give a sense of an age range.

I've done close to 50 people. The youngest person I've worked on for Halloween was around 5 and the oldest was in their 50s.

How much do you charge for your work?

For special occasion makeup — and Halloween would qualify — my usual charge is $45 for up to two hours. If the request is for a very detailed look requiring multiple hours of my time, then I add to that base charge the cost of the product used. The most I've ever charged is about $100 for a 6-hour job. Living in a small town, really jacking up the price means you won't get repeat business, so I keep the cost reasonable.

In your opinion, given your years of experience at this, why do people want to be made up for Halloween?

A lot of people have a look they want and don't have the makeup skills. In this area, not a lot of people do Halloween makeup. I feel honored when someone asks me to help, and if they like what I've done, they'll come back to me next year. If they appreciate my Halloween work, maybe they'll use me to do their hair, too, back in my chair at La Dolce Vita.

To contact Adams, call her cellphone at (573) 587-6376.

