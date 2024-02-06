From cakes to cactus: Casey and Stacey share retail space in Jackson

At first glance, you wouldn't think a cake and pastry shop could coexist with a business specializing in potted plants.

But when you factor in the personalities of the business proprietors, Casey Rehkop and Stacey Roth, it's easy to see why they share retail space in Jackson.

"We like to have a lot of fun," Rehkop said during a side-by-side interview with Roth.

And listening to them, it's obvious they get along as if they're the best of friends who've known each other all their lives.

But in reality, it was only a couple of years ago they met and began a friendship that eventually led them to open their businesses last month at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite B.

One entrance, two businesses — turn left for Casey's Sweet Treats, turn right for Glass Gardens by Stacey.

Glass Gardens by Stacey owner Stacey Roth with some of the succulents and other houseplants at her plant decor shop, Wednesday. The business opened last month at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Jay Wolz

From pastimes to careers

Both businesses began as hobbies about 10 years ago.

"I was working up in St. Louis but wasn't super happy at my job and was trying to find anything I could connect with," said Roth, who is originally from Old Appleton in Cape Girardeau County. "When you work at a job you don't love, you just get run down."

Her boyfriend both then and now, Kyle Yamnitz, thought greenery might cheer her up.

"He bought me some plants, we created a little green room, I filled it and it became an obsession," she said in explaining the "roots" of her business.

Roth returned to the area, along with her budding plant hobby, and worked at a law office in Cape Girardeau until the attorney she worked for retired. In the meantime, she and Yamnitz began branching out.

"Kyle and I have been in business since 2017, basically starting with farmers markets, craft shows, special orders, weddings and wholesale stuff," she said.

Casey Rehkop, owner of Casey's Sweet Treats in Jackson, holds a tray of chocolate cupcakes at her desert and pastry shop Wednesday. The shop opened last month at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd. Jay Wolz

As for Rehkop, she said she wasn't pleased with store-bought birthday cakes she found for her children, so she started baking her own from scratch and began perfecting recipes for various desserts and confections.

"I taught myself," she said. "I just started making cakes and taught myself how to do it, so it started from there."

She gradually began accepting special orders for custom cakes and other sweet treats.

For much of the past decade, Rehkop was working as manager of a convenience store in Cape Girardeau while doing commercial cleaning on the side.

"I was doing that for five or six years, but in January 2019, I decided to quit my jobs and focus on baking full time," she said, and explained how her business grew on social media.

"I worked hard to get followers on Facebook. This time last year we had 800, and right now we're up to 3,200," she said. Her online followers include clusters of customers in St. Louis, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, Fredericktown (her hometown) and elsewhere throughout Southeast Missouri.

Like Roth, Rehkop recently began selling her goods at craft fairs and farmers markets.