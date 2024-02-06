Friendship leads to 1Up Food Truck

1Up Food Truck & Catering is co-owned by two men who met while working for Cape Girardeau's Dalhousie Golf Club, found they had complementary abilities and later launched a business together that grew out of friendship.

Nick Carreras, a 2006 graduate of Perryville's St. Vincent dePaul High School, and Jackson's Pedro Minakata launched their mobile unit together in February 2021 and got their startup seed money in a novel way.

"There was an opportunity several years ago in Wisconsin to go cook for Afghan refugees. The gig paid pretty well and we spent six months working 90 hours a week at a military base cooking. The money we made there allowed us to come home and buy a food truck and hit the ground running," said Carreras, who is also an alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University.

As for the partnership's "1Up" name, Carreras said there's a personal twist.