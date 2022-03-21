Friends Gala 2022 raises funds for Saint Francis

Saint Francis Foundation raised more than $260,000 through the sixth Friends Gala held March 5 at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
It was the first in-person gala since before the pandemic.
During the fifth Friends Gala in 2020, more than $315,000 was raised to benefit the hospital system's CancerCare and CardiacCare funds.
