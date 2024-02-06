Fresh Healthy Cafe staffers pack meals for Kids Against Hunger

Fresh Healthy Cafe owners Rick Hetzel and Cheryl Mothes hope to combat food uncertainty in the Cape Girardeau community while also keeping employees on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple, who also run the Southeast Missouri satellite of Kids Against Hunger, have redirected employees to package 100,000 meals for distribution to local organizations.

Hetzel and Mothes own the restaurant at Saint Francis Medical Center, which offers healthy alternatives in a fast-casual dining environment. Opened last year, the cafe grew from the couple’s desire to bring their own healthy lifestyle to Cape Girardeau, which otherwise has limited options, Hetzel said.

As COVID-19 has created economic uncertainty, Hetzel said he wanted a way to provide income to Fresh Healthy Cafe employees while also serving the community. For the past two weeks, cafe employees have packaged more than 200 meals a day. Every weekday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hetzel said four to five employees at a time don masks and gloves, put on music and package meals at the Kids Against Hunger satellite’s warehouse.

Fresh Healthy Cafe employee Austin Mueller of Cape Girardeau and Trenton Powell, 11, pack meals through Kids Against Hunger on Friday in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Hetzel said the meals themselves consist of four ingredients: rice, pre-cooked beans or vegetables, fortified soy and mineral powder. All are essential to providing correct nutrition, Hetzel said; the mineral powder is especially vital as it contains all essential vitamins and minerals.