Fresh earthquake warning for Southeast Missouri

Earthquake Awareness Month begins Tuesday with the Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry (DCI) cautioning anew residents who live in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

"Residents in the NMSZ remain largely unprepared for a major earthquake," a DCI release late last week stated.

The Zone — the most active seismic area in the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains — covers portions of five states: Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas, West Tennessee, West Kentucky and Southern Illinois.

The department said it is launching an educational campaign to help consumers plan for their financial recovery if a quake strikes.