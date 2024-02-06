All sections
BusinessNovember 28, 2022
Freeze extended on student loans
President Joe Biden, whose plan for far-reaching student loan forgiveness is tied up in the courts, is extending the pause on repayments from Dec. 31, 2022, to as late as June 30, 2023, in a video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 22...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
President Joe Biden speaks Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Last week, Biden extended the repayment deadline on many student loans.
President Joe Biden speaks Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Last week, Biden extended the repayment deadline on many student loans.

President Joe Biden, whose plan for far-reaching student loan forgiveness is tied up in the courts, is extending the pause on repayments from Dec. 31, 2022, to as late as June 30, 2023, in a video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

"I'm confident our student loan relief plan is legal but it's on hold because Republican officials want to block it," Biden said.

The White House appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's injunction that ruled the debt forgiveness plan could not be implemented.

