Freedom Fit Zone to open in Jackson

Freedom Fit Zone has filed the necessary articles of organization with the Missouri Secretary of State and took over ownership of Jackson's Simply Fitness on Feb. 1.
Nathan and Heather Brown and Bill and Sheila King, the new owners, plan to move the gym from 2432 E. Main St. to a facility under construction with its new name at 2336 Old Orchard Road.
The projected opening, according to Freedom Fit Zone's Facebook page, is spring/summer.
