BusinessJanuary 3, 2023

Freedom Fit Zone relocates in Jackson

Freedom Fit Zone has relocated to its new location, a standalone site, at 2336 Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Following a soft open for members last week, the club opened formally Monday, Jan. 2. Owners Nathan and Heather Brown and Bill and Sheila King, moved the gym from 2432 E. Main St. to its more spacious quarters with additional fitness equipment, locker rooms for men and women, plus pickleball and tennis courts...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Daniel Barker, lead personal trainer at Freedom Fit Zone, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, next to fitness equipment inside the club's new home on Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Freedom Fit, a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week outlet, moved across town to more spacious quarters with its formal opening to the public Monday, Jan. 2.
Daniel Barker, lead personal trainer at Freedom Fit Zone, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, next to fitness equipment inside the club's new home on Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Freedom Fit, a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week outlet, moved across town to more spacious quarters with its formal opening to the public Monday, Jan. 2.

Freedom Fit Zone has relocated to its new location, a standalone site, at 2336 Old Orchard Road in Jackson.

Following a soft open for members last week, the club opened formally Monday, Jan. 2.

Owners Nathan and Heather Brown and Bill and Sheila King, moved the gym from 2432 E. Main St. to its more spacious quarters with additional fitness equipment, locker rooms for men and women, plus pickleball and tennis courts.

The Browns and Kings took over ownership of the former Simply Fitness club Feb. 1.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

