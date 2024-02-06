Freedom Fit Zone relocates in Jackson

Owners Nathan and Heather Brown and Bill and Sheila King, moved the gym from 2432 E. Main St. to its more spacious quarters with additional fitness equipment, locker rooms for men and women, plus pickleball and tennis courts.

The Browns and Kings took over ownership of the former Simply Fitness club Feb. 1.

