March 29, 2021

Free services available at new Blazin' Car Wash

Blazin' Car Wash, which opened a few weeks ago at 3103 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will offer free car washes as part of its grand-opening observance from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Representatives of Jackson Fire Rescue will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday...

Southeast Missourian

Blazin' Car Wash, which opened a few weeks ago at 3103 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will offer free car washes as part of its grand-opening observance from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Representatives of Jackson Fire Rescue will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday.

Entries will also be accepted for a prize drawing. The drawing, which will take place after the ribbon-cutting, will include one prize of a year of free car washes and two prizes of three months of free washes.

Story Tags
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

