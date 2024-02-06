Free business workshop boot camp starts in Madison County

Registration is open for Early-Stage Business Boot Camp, which aims to help Madison County small-business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.
The workshop will run from Tuesday, March 18, to Tuesday, May 6, at the Fredericktown Police Station, 1237 W. Highway 72.
Participants will learn from established business owners, discover resources necessary to start a business, and work on the best practices for business planning.
The Southern Missouri Innovation Network, or Innovate SOMO, is funding the boot camp. It was developed by the Cape Girardeau-based Codefi and Missouri State University’s efactory, two entrepreneurial incubators.
“What sets the program apart from others is that we don’t just talk about these things, we connect participants with local resources and encourage them to work through their business plans and financial projections during the sessions,” Sandra Smart, business consultant and technology and commercialization specialist at efactory’s Missouri SBDC, said in a news release.
Southeast Missouri State University, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce are working in partnership to offer the cohort.
For more information, visit https://efactory.missouristate.edu/bootcamp.
