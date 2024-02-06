Fourth of July fireworks could be in short supply

So far this year, we've seen shortages of lumber, computer chips, appliances, diapers, furniture, homes, cars, gasoline, bacon, chlorine and even chicken wings.
What's next?
Well, according to the National Fireworks Association, it could be fireworks.
The association says several factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to limit pyrotechnic availability in the weeks leading up to this year's Fourth of July celebrations.
Meanwhile, the pyrotechnics industry in the U.S. is reporting record consumer demand.
As a side note, I was at a warehouse-style fireworks outlet last week (which are allowed to operate year round) and saw aisle after aisle of semi-empty shelves. A store employee assured me more shipments were arriving daily, but she still suggested people buy their pyrotechnic displays early to take advantage of the best selection.
China accounts for more than 90% of all fireworks imported into the United States, with as much as 99% of "backyard" consumer fireworks manufactured there, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
But the pandemic shut down a significant percentage of Chinese manufacturing, putting production behind schedule this year. In addition, shipping of many products have been delayed to the point some shipments won't arrive until after July 4.
And for those products that have been shipped, transportation costs have increased substantially, so consumers can expect to pay more for what industry analysts say will be a smaller selection of products this year than in the past.
In Missouri, fireworks stands may operate from June 20 through July 10, but some counties and municipalities may have ordinances that limit sales to shorter time frames.
Cape County Collector Barbara Gholson reminds organizations and individuals planning to operate fireworks stands in Cape County (including all municipalities within the county) that each location is required to have a county merchant's license.
Licenses are $25 each and are available at either the county's administrative building in Jackson (1 Barton Square, Suite 303), or at the collector's office in Cape Girardeau (2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102). Office hours at both locations are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To learn more about county licensure, call (573) 243-4476.
In addition to county licenses, a state license is required for each stand. More information is available by contacting the Division of Fire Safety's Fireworks Unit at the Missouri Department of Public Safety at (573) 751-2930.
While the anticipated fireworks shortage could mean fewer "booms" in Cape Girardeau this year, I received word last week the city's hotel and restaurant receipts have been "booming" lately.
According to the latest figures, Cape Girardeau's restaurant receipts set records in the past two months ($165,650.42 in April and $156,029.94 in May), while hotel/motel receipts during that two-month period were the second and third highest in the city's history (a combined total of more than $160,000).
"Our Visit Cape team has stayed focused on continuing to solicit business for our area, always looking for, and seizing, opportunities," Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said in commenting on the record revenue. "(And) the city of Cape parks and rec team has done a tremendous job in partnering with Visit Cape in booking sports tournaments and other events."
Kudos also, he said, to "a local group of hoteliers, restaurant, bar, and lounge owners committed to excellence in their respective establishments."
Now in its sixth year, Codefi's 1ST50K is attracting a significant amount of interest from entrepreneurs hoping to win one of four $50,000 startup prizes for their business ideas. The application process for this year's competition is well underway — more information may be found at www.codefiworks.com/1st50k.
Since the first competition in 2015, the program has supported relocation of 10 technology businesses to Cape Girardeau, and in just the past two years, six companies have been recruited to the area that created 40 jobs and attracted more than $8 million in equity investments.
In past years, the competition received financial support from the State of Missouri, but this year there was a possibility the 1ST50K program would be canceled because of state budget cuts. However, several local businesses and organizations stepped up to make commitments to provide direct investments to recruit four companies a year for the next three years.
Among the investors were:
"It's a great investment," said Cape Girardeau banker and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard. Businesses recruited through the program, he said, support other businesses, which will, in turn, create more jobs.
The city is funding its contribution through an annual investment in Magnet, the area's economic development agency.
"(And) banks already sponsor everything from events to soccer leagues to support the community, (so) it makes sense that we are at the table helping to support job growth and the economy," Robbie remarked.
The 1ST50K contest entrants that make it past the initial review process will be invited to Cape Girardeau for "pitch day" July 30, with winning entries announced in August.
