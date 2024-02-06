Fourth of July fireworks could be in short supply

So far this year, we've seen shortages of lumber, computer chips, appliances, diapers, furniture, homes, cars, gasoline, bacon, chlorine and even chicken wings.

What's next?

Well, according to the National Fireworks Association, it could be fireworks.

The association says several factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to limit pyrotechnic availability in the weeks leading up to this year's Fourth of July celebrations.

Meanwhile, the pyrotechnics industry in the U.S. is reporting record consumer demand.

As a side note, I was at a warehouse-style fireworks outlet last week (which are allowed to operate year round) and saw aisle after aisle of semi-empty shelves. A store employee assured me more shipments were arriving daily, but she still suggested people buy their pyrotechnic displays early to take advantage of the best selection.

China accounts for more than 90% of all fireworks imported into the United States, with as much as 99% of "backyard" consumer fireworks manufactured there, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

But the pandemic shut down a significant percentage of Chinese manufacturing, putting production behind schedule this year. In addition, shipping of many products have been delayed to the point some shipments won't arrive until after July 4.

And for those products that have been shipped, transportation costs have increased substantially, so consumers can expect to pay more for what industry analysts say will be a smaller selection of products this year than in the past.

In Missouri, fireworks stands may operate from June 20 through July 10, but some counties and municipalities may have ordinances that limit sales to shorter time frames.

Cape County Collector Barbara Gholson reminds organizations and individuals planning to operate fireworks stands in Cape County (including all municipalities within the county) that each location is required to have a county merchant's license.

Licenses are $25 each and are available at either the county's administrative building in Jackson (1 Barton Square, Suite 303), or at the collector's office in Cape Girardeau (2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102). Office hours at both locations are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To learn more about county licensure, call (573) 243-4476.

In addition to county licenses, a state license is required for each stand. More information is available by contacting the Division of Fire Safety's Fireworks Unit at the Missouri Department of Public Safety at (573) 751-2930.