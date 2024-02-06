Local brokerages have weighed in, at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, about the altered landscape for buying and selling homes, what Fortune magazine last week called a "Great Deceleration."
The venerable business publication said the breakneck pace of home price growth is "cooling fast."
National Association of Realtors reported Thursday that pending home sales data show a 3.9% monthly decrease in April -- the most recent figure available -- with 9.1% fewer homes being sold compared to one year ago.
In terms of geography, NAR's numbers show all four U.S. regions are showing year-to-year declines, but the Midwest is seeing the least downward impact to-date.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.