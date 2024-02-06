Local brokerages have weighed in, at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, about the altered landscape for buying and selling homes, what Fortune magazine last week called a "Great Deceleration."

The venerable business publication said the breakneck pace of home price growth is "cooling fast."

National Association of Realtors reported Thursday that pending home sales data show a 3.9% monthly decrease in April -- the most recent figure available -- with 9.1% fewer homes being sold compared to one year ago.

In terms of geography, NAR's numbers show all four U.S. regions are showing year-to-year declines, but the Midwest is seeing the least downward impact to-date.