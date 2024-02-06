Four CTC students sign with P&G apprenticeship program

Four Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center students put pen to paper Friday, Feb. 2, becoming the first crop of students to accept electrical technician apprenticeships with Procter & Gamble through CTC.

Makayla Braeuner, Garrett Joshlin, Drake Dannenmueller and Forrest LaBelle each signed their apprenticeship papers at CTC, surrounded by friends, family, educators and representatives of P&G.

"I'm looking forward to learning new things and helping future generations succeed and get jobs early on," Joshlin said. "I think it's a good thing for us."

Two of the students, Dannenmueller and LaBelle, have parents who work at P&G, and LaBelle's grandfather also worked for the company.

CTC director Brock Crowley echoed sentiments about the students expressed by electrical trades instructor Danny Broach during the ceremony.

"They are some of our top students," Crowley said. "They work hard, they show up, they do what they're supposed to when they're supposed to and we feel comfortable putting them in a situation like this. We trust that they will go and do a great job for Procter & Gamble, and that's part of the process for us.

"They go through an interview process as a part of this apprenticeship program where Procter & Gamble interviews them as well. It's like they're interviewing for a job. We just provide, hopefully, that foot-in-the-door opportunity for them, and the rest is up to them."