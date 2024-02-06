All sections
BusinessJuly 11, 2022

Former Sunny Hill property in Cape Girardeau under contract

The former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property, a business at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau whose closing was announced in early April, is now under contract to be sold, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, representative for sellers, Paul and Marilyn Schnare...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The nearly 1.6-acre property on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on which the now-vacant Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist is located is under contract to be sold.
The nearly 1.6-acre property on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on which the now-vacant Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist is located is under contract to be sold.Submitted

The former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property, a business at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau whose closing was announced in early April, is now under contract to be sold, according to Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, representative for sellers, Paul and Marilyn Schnare.

The family-owned enterprise, occupying 11,527-square-feet on 1.59 acres, had operated for 30 years.

The transaction has not been closed but Kelsey said an acceptable offer was received after just a few days on the real estate market.

No information is being released, as of presstime, about the identity of the buyer.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

