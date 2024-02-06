Former Sears building in Cape Girardeau gets temporary tenant

Spirit Halloween, with an estimated 1,450 pop-up locations in North America, temporarily has set up shop in the former Sears Grand building at 330 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.

"We've been here since the end of August and will remain until the first week of November," said Spirit Halloween-Cape Girardeau's store manager Tanya Poppen, who added that the local pop-up location last year was in the former Macy's department store in West Park Mall.

Spirit Halloween, based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, is said to be America's largest Halloween retailer and sells season-appropriate decorations, costumes, props and accessories.