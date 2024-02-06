Former Notre Dame administrator feted

Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, former longtime principal of Cape Girardeau County's Notre Dame Regional High School, has received the Lighting the Fire for Catholic Education award.
Migliorino is now an administrator with Saint Anthony's High School in South Huntingdon, New York — one of largest Roman Catholic high schools in the U.S.
Migliorino left Notre Dame after more than 20 years in 2019 for his reassignment.
