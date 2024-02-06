Former Missourian editor has new global assignment

Melissa Miller had a passport, but rarely used it.

"I had never been out of the United States except for the Caribbean, which I don't really count," she said as she gazed over the twilight skyline of Barcelona, Spain, during an interview with the Missourian last week. "So it was a little crazy to take a job in a country and continent I had never been to."

Melissa Miller, who served as business editor at the Southeast Missourian from 2010 to 2012, is on a "mission assignment" with Nestle in Barcelona, Spain. Submitted

The Jackson native, who served as business editor for the Southeast Missourian from March 2010 through December 2012, accepted a position earlier this year to be an "adoption and change specialist" with Nestle at the company's information technology hub in Barcelona.

Nestle is a multinational consumer product conglomerate based in Switzerland, and since 2014 the company is said to be the world's largest food and beverage corporation in terms of revenues and other metrics. The company's portfolio of products covers almost every food and beverage category from Gerber baby foods and cereals to Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals, Nescafe coffee and Perrier bottled water.

And, of course, Nestle chocolate.

Nestle is also the parent company of Purina PetCare products, which is headquartered in St. Louis (and has a cat litter production facility in Bloomfield, Missouri).

After leaving the Missourian, Miller accepted a position at Purina's St. Louis offices where she became senior communications specialist, responsible for a variety of internal communications strategies ranging from blogs and newsletters to digital and social media platforms.

"When I joined Purina in 2013, I was writing website, magazine and social media content about dogs for breeders and veterinarians," she said, explaining her experience as a journalist in Cape Girardeau was good training for her current position. "Even when I was at the Missourian, I was tweeting at press conferences, writing blogs and doing things on the Missourian's website."

Even before her stint at the Missourian, when she was director of the tourism bureau in Santa Claus, Indiana, from 2006 to 2009, Miller found herself immersed in social media.

"Facebook started around 2006 and it was around that time that social media was starting to take off," she said. "So I kind of dabbled in the tech stuff in every job in some way."

Miller's role at Purina's St. Louis eventually involved coordinating with the company's IT department in the development and rollout of an internal communications platform. "I was doing all the communications for Nestle across North America working with all the different Nestle operating companies," she said. "And then after the project launched and Purina had a lot of success with it, they asked me if I would come be a part of the global team. that's how I was offered this assignment. When they asked me I thought 'well, why not?'"

Technically, Miller says she's remains a U.S. employee. "But I'm on what Nestle calls a 'mission assignment' which is funny because when you say 'mission' people think Jehovah's Witnesses or similar religious pilgrimage," she said with a smile. "But the point of it is kind of similar in that you go to another market within Nestle to learn and experience things and then take that knowledge back to where you came from."