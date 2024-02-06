Former Cape Girardeau radio host joins NPR

Carol Daniel, who used to be on-air talent for Cape Girardeau's KZIM Radio before embarking on a long broadcasting career in St. Louis, is headed to public broadcasting.

Daniel, who worked for KZIM in the 1980s and early 1990s before joining KMOX Radio in St. Louis in 1995, has announced via X — formerly known as Twitter — that she is joining St. Louis-based Nine PBS as senior producer and host.