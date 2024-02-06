Former auto dealership location sold in Jackson

The former Ford Groves dealership property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson sold Aug. 31 to an investment buyer planning to use it as a leased location, according to Lorimont Commercial Real Estate's Tom Kelsey.

No sales price was disclosed for the transaction, but the asking price for the 3,224-square-foot building was $525,000.

Lorimont has also listed for sale Ford Groves' property at 1501 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, which remains open while a new site for the business is sought.