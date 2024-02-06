All sections
September 25, 2023

Former auto dealership location sold in Jackson

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ford Groves' former auto dealership venue at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. on Sept. 7 in Jackson. Lorimont Commercial Real Estate has announced an investor has purchased the property.
Ford Groves' former auto dealership venue at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. on Sept. 7 in Jackson. Lorimont Commercial Real Estate has announced an investor has purchased the property.

The former Ford Groves dealership property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson sold Aug. 31 to an investment buyer planning to use it as a leased location, according to Lorimont Commercial Real Estate's Tom Kelsey.

No sales price was disclosed for the transaction, but the asking price for the 3,224-square-foot building was $525,000.

Lorimont has also listed for sale Ford Groves' property at 1501 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, which remains open while a new site for the business is sought.

Ford Groves recently sold to Andy Patel and Bob Neff, who rebranded the parent company in July as Blue Oval Auto Group.

Neff told the Southeast Missourian the 109-year-old Ford Groves is one of the 20 oldest Ford dealerships in the United States.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

