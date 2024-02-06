All sections
BusinessAugust 15, 2022
Foreclosures tick up sharply in Show Me State
Jeff Long
The number of residential home foreclosures have increased markedly in Missouri conpared to a year ago, according to California's ATTOM Data Solutions. Statistics show the state is 23rd highest of the 50 states for the first half of 2022.Rick Bowmer ~ Associated Press, file

Home foreclosures in Missouri went up nearly 121% in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of 2021, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, a property and real estate statistics provider.

In practical terms, one of every 1,073 Show Me State homes went into foreclosure, 23rd highest in the U.S., reported Irvine, California-based ATTOM.

The nation's worst foreclosure rate, one of every 385 homes, is in Illinois. The best rate, one in every 9,068 homes, is in South Dakota.

According to a five-year U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, 61.2% of Missouri homeowners are paying down a mortgage.

The state's median home value, ATTOM said, is $163,600. Nationally, the median home value is $229,800.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
