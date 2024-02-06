Foreclosures tick up sharply in Show Me State

Home foreclosures in Missouri went up nearly 121% in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of 2021, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, a property and real estate statistics provider.
In practical terms, one of every 1,073 Show Me State homes went into foreclosure, 23rd highest in the U.S., reported Irvine, California-based ATTOM.
The nation's worst foreclosure rate, one of every 385 homes, is in Illinois. The best rate, one in every 9,068 homes, is in South Dakota.
According to a five-year U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, 61.2% of Missouri homeowners are paying down a mortgage.
The state's median home value, ATTOM said, is $163,600. Nationally, the median home value is $229,800.
