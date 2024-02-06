Ford, Stellantis, UAW find labor peace

United Auto Workers union officials said Saturday, Oct. 28, they have reached a tentative deal with Chrysler's parent firm Stellantis to end a nearly seven-week strike.
UAW officials had previously announced an agreement earlier in the week with 57,000 hourly workers with Ford Motor Co.
UAW struck Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on Sept. 15.
The walkout against GM continued at the time of this writing.
