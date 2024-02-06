All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 30, 2023

Ford, Stellantis, UAW find labor peace

United Auto Workers union officials said Saturday, Oct. 28, they have reached a tentative deal with Chrysler's parent firm Stellantis to end a nearly seven-week strike. UAW officials had previously announced an agreement earlier in the week with 57,000 hourly workers with Ford Motor Co...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Two members of United Auto Workers Local 12 employed at Stellantis' Toledo, Ohio, assembly plant picket Thursday, Oct. 26. UAW has announced a tentative agreement with both Stellantis and Ford Motor Company to end a strike that began in mid-September at both automakers. A job action at General Motors continues at presstime.
Two members of United Auto Workers Local 12 employed at Stellantis' Toledo, Ohio, assembly plant picket Thursday, Oct. 26. UAW has announced a tentative agreement with both Stellantis and Ford Motor Company to end a strike that began in mid-September at both automakers. A job action at General Motors continues at presstime.Kurt Steiss ~ The Blade via AP

United Auto Workers union officials said Saturday, Oct. 28, they have reached a tentative deal with Chrysler's parent firm Stellantis to end a nearly seven-week strike.

UAW officials had previously announced an agreement earlier in the week with 57,000 hourly workers with Ford Motor Co.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

UAW struck Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on Sept. 15.

The walkout against GM continued at the time of this writing.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as Target tumbles
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape G...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy