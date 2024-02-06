All sections
BusinessJuly 31, 2023

Ford recalls pickups

Ford Motor Co. announced Friday, July 28, it is recalling 870,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. due to electric parking brakes turning on unexpectedly. The recall covers 2021 through 2023 model year F-150 trucks, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ford is recalling newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly. Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.
Ford is recalling newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly. Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.David Zalubowski ~ Associated Press, file

Ford Motor Co. announced Friday, July 28, it is recalling 870,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. due to electric parking brakes turning on unexpectedly.

The recall covers 2021 through 2023 model year F-150 trucks, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

