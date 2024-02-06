Ford recalls pickups

Ford Motor Co. announced Friday, July 28, it is recalling 870,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. due to electric parking brakes turning on unexpectedly.
The recall covers 2021 through 2023 model year F-150 trucks, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
