BusinessJuly 3, 2023

Ford and Sons adds staff

Mark Dunaway has been named manager of the North Mount Auburn Road location of Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Dunaway, a 2004 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate, previously worked for more than a decade in the insurance industry...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mark Dunaway
Mark Dunaway

Mark Dunaway has been named manager of the North Mount Auburn Road location of Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Dunaway, a 2004 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate, previously worked for more than a decade in the insurance industry.

Dunaway, who became a Missouri licensed funeral director in October, joined Ford and Sons as an apprentice in May 2021.

Samantha Stroder
Samantha Stroder
Samantha Stroder
Samantha Stroder

Samantha Stroder joined Ford and Sons in May as an apprentice working toward becoming a licensed funeral director and embalmer.

A 2005 Jackson High School graduate and finishing up work at Worsham College of Mortuary Science, Stroder will work primarily out of the funeral home's Cape Girardeau and Jackson locations.

The family-owned company, founded in 1949, has two locations in Cape Girardeau and one each in Jackson, Benton, Perryville, Altenburg, Marble Hill and Patton, Missouri, with two owned and operated cemeteries in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

