For the love of pho: Urban Kitchen & Bar opens in Cape Girardeau

A new restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau aims to bring the flavors of Southeast Asia to Southeast Missouri.

Urban Kitchen & Bar at 20 N. Spanish St. started its soft opening Wednesday, March 13. It will remain open through its official grand opening in four to six weeks.

"We have a passion for our culture and Vietnamese food in general," co-founder Kha Tran said. "One of my business partners is half-Cambodian, so pretty much we want to have a place for the community where we serve Vietnamese food specifically and Southeast Asian food generally."

Tran and his two business partners own other businesses around Cape Girardeau, such as Deluxe Nails and Mana Tea, but this is their first time opening a restaurant.

"Our style is to cook homemade dishes," Tran said. "... We're confident in our food because what we cook in here is what we cook at home."

Pho is the restaurant's primary focus. Other dishes include egg rolls and Korean barbecue.

Tran said he and his business partners tried various types of Southeast Asian cuisine and tried to recreate the dishes they liked the most.