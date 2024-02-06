All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 10, 2024

Food truck, tattoo parlor among businesses license applications

Numerous new businesses are coming to Cape Girardeau, according to business license applications submitted to the city's community development department. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A food truck, a retail candy store and a luxury tattoo parlor are all in the works for Cape Girardeau, according to business licenses submitted to the city's Community Development Department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Cape Girardeau resident Justin Nguyen and Anthony Le of Sikeston will operate Fry Guys, a mobile food vendor.
  • Vernon Greer, also of Cape Girardeau, started Burnt Hearts, a luxury tattoo shop and art gallery, at 125 S. Broadview St. Also owning a portion of the business are Christian Williams and Mellissa Harris of Black Jack.
  • Cape Girardean Yunfang Liu will open a store called Candy, selling bulk candy, at 3049 William St., Suite 235, in West Park Mall.
  • Dalton Lohman of Jackson expanded his window washing, We Wash Windows, into Cape Girardeau. He also washes windows in Jackson and Sikeston.
  • Noah Lynch of Cape Girardeau took over the Molon Latte coffee concession trailer from Cape Girardeau residents Christopher and Lindsey Hutson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy