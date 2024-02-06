All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 7, 2021

Food bank and veterans programs benefit from fundraising efforts

Tyson Foods is providing $1.5 million in grants to support hunger relief efforts in 38 communities where Tyson plants are located. The funding, announced last week, will be distributed among 26 hunger relief organizations in 15 states, including the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Tyson Foods is providing $1.5 million in grants to support hunger relief efforts in 38 communities where Tyson plants are located. The funding, announced last week, will be distributed among 26 hunger relief organizations in 15 states, including the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri.

The grants will be used to fund various programs to address hunger insecurity, including backpack programs and mobile food pantries, and were awarded in response to request for proposals by food banks and hunger relief agencies.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is affiliated with Feeding America, which projects 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021.

The Sikeston-based food bank serves more than 140 hunger-relief organization in the Southeast Missouri counties of Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.

n

For the fourth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets Inc. is supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation through a Round Up at the Register campaign at all 111 Schnucks stores, including the location in Cape Girardeau. The campaign runs through July 4.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Folds of Honor is a not-for-profit organization that honors fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children. During the Round Up at the Register campaign, Schnucks customers can contribute to Folds of Honor when they check out by "rounding up" their purchases to the nearest dollar. Customers who use the self-checkout option can donate by choosing a $1, $3 or $5 "scan and give" option.

Schnucks customers donated $850,000 to Folds of Honor during last year's campaign, which funded 170 scholarships.

n

The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau recently received $8,500, representing a portion of the proceeds from the 36th annual Kow Pasture Klassic held earlier this year at Schindler's Tavern in New Hamburg, Missouri, and jointly sponsored by the tavern and Kohlfeld Distributing.

Tournament proceeds were divided between the veterans home and the Kenny Rogers Foundation.

Veterans home volunteer services supervisor Kristen Pind said the donation "will go a long way helping us serve veterans whose dedication and sacrifice have preserved our nation and freedom."

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy