Food bank and veterans programs benefit from fundraising efforts

Tyson Foods is providing $1.5 million in grants to support hunger relief efforts in 38 communities where Tyson plants are located. The funding, announced last week, will be distributed among 26 hunger relief organizations in 15 states, including the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri.

The grants will be used to fund various programs to address hunger insecurity, including backpack programs and mobile food pantries, and were awarded in response to request for proposals by food banks and hunger relief agencies.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is affiliated with Feeding America, which projects 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021.

The Sikeston-based food bank serves more than 140 hunger-relief organization in the Southeast Missouri counties of Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.

n

For the fourth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets Inc. is supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation through a Round Up at the Register campaign at all 111 Schnucks stores, including the location in Cape Girardeau. The campaign runs through July 4.