Florist applies for Cape business license

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office received a business license application last week.
Jeanie Marie Woods applied for Angel Garden Florist, 1409 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite C, effective Jan. 3. Previous owner was Sheila Faire.
