Flip Side Auto relocates to new Marble Hill location

A longtime Marble Hill business has moved closer to town. Darron Baker, owner of Flip Side Auto, has opened up a new facility for his company at 24194 State Highway 34.

Baker started the company with one other employee in 2013, rebuilding wrecked vehicles to sell.

“We grew from there, started doing collision repair and insurance work. We took on a mechanic a couple years after that and now we’re pretty much a full-service,” he said.

Flip Side Auto now has eight employees. Baker offers full mechanic work, auto and diesel repair, tire and oil changes, diagnostic work and detailing. It also operates as a car dealership.

Baker had previously worked 1.5 miles away from his new location, but the old property was not along the highway.

He bought the new plot in 2023, building it from the ground up. Baker opened it at the start of the new year.