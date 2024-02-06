Flip Side Auto relocates to new Marble Hill location

A longtime Marble Hill business has moved closer to town. Darron Baker, owner of Flip Side Auto, has opened up a new facility for his company at 24194 State Highway 34.
Baker started the company with one other employee in 2013, rebuilding wrecked vehicles to sell.
“We grew from there, started doing collision repair and insurance work. We took on a mechanic a couple years after that and now we’re pretty much a full-service,” he said.
Flip Side Auto now has eight employees. Baker offers full mechanic work, auto and diesel repair, tire and oil changes, diagnostic work and detailing. It also operates as a car dealership.
Baker had previously worked 1.5 miles away from his new location, but the old property was not along the highway.
He bought the new plot in 2023, building it from the ground up. Baker opened it at the start of the new year.
“The other one was basically my house, the garage of my house. It worked good for a long time and it got to be where it wasn’t big enough. We needed a bigger storefront location, highway access, that kind of stuff,” he said.
Baker said it’s nice to have more room in the new building. Workers don’t have to push vehicles in and out all the time. It has only been open a few weeks, but Baker has already seen an influx of new customers.
“We still have our old ones but we’re picking up,” he said.
The business aims to expand vehicle sales and routine maintenance, since the new location has more equipment for maintenance. Baker plans to hire an additional mechanic as well.
