Flannery Fur Hide and Root closing in Jackson

Flannery Fur Hide and Root closed last week after nearly a half-century in business at 4244 Highway 34 in Jackson.
Owners Robert and Loyce Flannery established the business in 1974, purchasing fur pelts from hunters and trappers.
Additionally, the Flannery family has dealt in cowhides and deer hides that supplied tanneries.
In 1986, the company, which included children Doug, Tim and Joy, started purchasing herbs such as ginseng and goldenseal.
"It's time to retire and enjoy traveling, fishing and time with family," Robert Flannery said Friday.
