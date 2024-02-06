Five Saint Francis clinics recognized for quality care standards

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition program has honored five Saint Francis Healthcare System clinics for their clinician practices.

Saint Francis Clinic Farmington, Saint Francis Clinic Jackson, Saint Francis Clinic Kingshighway, Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff and Cape Physician Associates join five previously awarded primary care clinics in Charleston, Dexter, East Prairie, Scott City and Sikeston in receiving the honor.

"The patient wins from Saint Francis Healthcare System aligning with the NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition standards,” Saint Francis Healthcare System’s director of care management Ginger McCord said in a news release. “It fosters collaboration, prioritizes patient well-being, improves quality, emphasizes team-based care and contributes to a more efficient and effective Healthcare System.”