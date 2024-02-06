All sections
BusinessApril 15, 2024

Five Saint Francis clinics recognized for quality care standards

Five Saint Francis Healthcare System clinics have been recognized for their clinician practices. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Several Saint Francis Healthcare System clinics received national recognition this past week, being recognized for their clinical practices and commitment to high-quality care.
Several Saint Francis Healthcare System clinics received national recognition this past week, being recognized for their clinical practices and commitment to high-quality care.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition program has honored five Saint Francis Healthcare System clinics for their clinician practices.

Saint Francis Clinic Farmington, Saint Francis Clinic Jackson, Saint Francis Clinic Kingshighway, Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff and Cape Physician Associates join five previously awarded primary care clinics in Charleston, Dexter, East Prairie, Scott City and Sikeston in receiving the honor.

"The patient wins from Saint Francis Healthcare System aligning with the NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition standards,” Saint Francis Healthcare System’s director of care management Ginger McCord said in a news release. “It fosters collaboration, prioritizes patient well-being, improves quality, emphasizes team-based care and contributes to a more efficient and effective Healthcare System.”

NCQA is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of health care.

The Recognition program assesses how clinicians provide high-quality care based on nationally recognized clinical standards.

