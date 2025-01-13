Five chambers of commerce hosting community events

It will be a busy week for chambers of commerce. Five local ones are hosting networking events of some kind over the next several days.

• From 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fresh Start Brunch to discuss 2025 plans at the Mayfield Event Center, 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill.

• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce Morning Chamber Coffee will start at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

• The annual membership meeting for Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.