Five chambers of commerce hosting community events

It will be a busy week for chambers of commerce. Five local ones are hosting networking events of some kind over the next several days.
• From 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fresh Start Brunch to discuss 2025 plans at the Mayfield Event Center, 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill.
• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce Morning Chamber Coffee will start at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
• The annual membership meeting for Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.
• In a similar vein, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.
• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Business After Hours event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Beacon 53, within Century Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N. Main St.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.