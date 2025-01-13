All sections
BusinessJanuary 13, 2025

Five chambers of commerce hosting community events

Local chambers of commerce are hosting a series of networking events this week, including brunches, coffee meetings and annual banquets.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

It will be a busy week for chambers of commerce. Five local ones are hosting networking events of some kind over the next several days.

• From 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fresh Start Brunch to discuss 2025 plans at the Mayfield Event Center, 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill.

• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce Morning Chamber Coffee will start at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

• The annual membership meeting for Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.

• In a similar vein, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Business After Hours event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Beacon 53, within Century Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N. Main St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

