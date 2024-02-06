Five Below tops goal for charitable donation

Five Below Inc., which has more than 1,050 stores in 39 states, including one on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau, has exceeded its latest fundraising goal as part of its ongoing partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, raising more than $1.7 million to help support research to find a cure for childhood cancers.
Since initially partnering with the foundation in 2006, Five Below has raised more than $8 million in support of the organization's mission.
The company's support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is part of the retailer's continuing support for philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.AlexsLemonade.org.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.