Five Below tops goal for charitable donation

Five Below Inc., which has more than 1,050 stores in 39 states, including one on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau, has exceeded its latest fundraising goal as part of its ongoing partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, raising more than $1.7 million to help support research to find a cure for childhood cancers.

Since initially partnering with the foundation in 2006, Five Below has raised more than $8 million in support of the organization's mission.