Fit or miss? Retailers offer new tools to help shoppers

NEW YORK -- Stores watching Amazon take a larger share of clothing sales are trying to solve one of the most vexing issues for online shoppers: finding items that fit properly.

The retailers are unleashing tools that use artificial intelligence to replicate the help a salesperson at a store might offer, calculate a shopper's most likely body shape, or use 3D models for a virtual fitting room try-on.

Amazon, which some analysts said would surpass Macy's this year as the largest U.S. clothing seller, is offering some customers an Alexa-powered device that doubles as a selfie-stick machine and a stylist.

Retailers want to reduce the rate of online returns, which can be up to 40 percent, and thus make customers happier -- and more likely to be repeat shoppers.

And the more interaction shoppers have with a brand, the more the technology will learn about shoppers' preferences, said Vicky Zadeh, CEO of Rakuten Fits Me, a tech company that works with QVC and clothing startup brands.

This image provided by Levi Strauss & Co. shows the company's Virtual Stylist which texts back and forth with online customers to offer recommendations, based on their preferences. Marc Rosen, LeviÂ‚Ã„Ã´s president of global e-commerce, says early tests show the chatbot is driving more browsers to become buyers. (Courtesy of Levi Strauss & Co. via AP)

"It's all about confidence," she says. "If they have the confidence to buy, they will come back to the retailer time and time again."

The push is coming from big names such as Levi's and The Gap and startups such as Rhone and Taylrd.

Levi's new Virtual Stylist texts back and forth with online customers to offer recommendations, based on their preferences. Marc Rosen, Levi's president of global e-commerce, said early tests show the chatbot is driving more browsers to become buyers.

Rakuten Fits Me, which works with QVC and other companies, fine-tuned its fit technology this summer and said its retail partners now offer garments that should fit shoppers' body shapes when the customer first does the initial search.

Shoppers provide three measurements -- height, weight, and age -- and then it calculates a person's most likely body shape, not size, to determine the fit for any garment and offer more accurate recommendations.

And Gap Inc. has an augmented-reality app in collaboration with Google and startup Avametric that allows shoppers to virtually try on clothes. Shoppers enter information such as height and weight, then the app puts a 3D model in front of them. However, the tool works only on Google Tango smartphones.