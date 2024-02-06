First tenant identified for Drury Southwest's Auburn Center

The first tenant at Auburn Center, Drury Southwest's new commercial development under construction in the 3000 block of William Street next to Chili's, has been identified.
"We can confirm we are moving to the new location," Charles Bassett, lead public relations manager with AT&T's global media relations office in Dallas, told the Southeast Missourian on Friday.
Bassett said AT&T's existing store at 3363 Gordonville Road will be moving this fall into Auburn Center once the building is ready for occupancy.
Adrienne Henry at Drury Southwest said additional space is available for lease in Auburn Center and prospective tenants should contact her for details.
At 2,600 square feet, AT&T's new store location will be somewhat smaller than the 4,675 square feet the store occupies at its current location.
Meanwhile, Drury Southwest has not indicated any plans for the store's current location once it is vacated by AT&T.
