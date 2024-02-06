First tenant identified for Drury Southwest's Auburn Center

The first tenant at Auburn Center, Drury Southwest's new commercial development under construction in the 3000 block of William Street next to Chili's, has been identified.

"We can confirm we are moving to the new location," Charles Bassett, lead public relations manager with AT&T's global media relations office in Dallas, told the Southeast Missourian on Friday.

Bassett said AT&T's existing store at 3363 Gordonville Road will be moving this fall into Auburn Center once the building is ready for occupancy.