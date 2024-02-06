First Missouri State Bank will relocate Jackson branch

First Missouri State Bank(FMSB) is moving its Jackson branch to 2480 E. Main St., Suite D, on the east end of the Main Street Station building.

The branch will be relocated from the bank's current Jackson location, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.

An opening date for First Missouri State Bank's new branch and a closing date for the bank's current location will be announced this fall.

The new location, formerly occupied by Simply Swirled, will be staffed by the FMSB employees who currently staff the bank's East Jackson Boulevard location. The new branch will be a "more modernized banking facility," according to Steve Taylor, the bank's president, chief executive officer and board chairman.