BusinessJuly 19, 2021
First Missouri State Bank will relocate Jackson branch
First Missouri State Bank(FMSB) is moving its Jackson branch to 2480 E. Main St., Suite D, on the east end of the Main Street Station building. The branch will be relocated from the bank's current Jackson location, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. An opening date for First Missouri State Bank's new branch and a closing date for the bank's current location will be announced this fall...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
A crew from Coast to Coast Signs installs First Missouri State Bank signage Friday on a building at 2480 E. Main St. in Jackson, where the bank plans to relocate its Jackson branch in the fall.
A crew from Coast to Coast Signs installs First Missouri State Bank signage Friday on a building at 2480 E. Main St. in Jackson, where the bank plans to relocate its Jackson branch in the fall.Jay Wolz

First Missouri State Bank(FMSB) is moving its Jackson branch to 2480 E. Main St., Suite D, on the east end of the Main Street Station building.

The branch will be relocated from the bank's current Jackson location, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.

An opening date for First Missouri State Bank's new branch and a closing date for the bank's current location will be announced this fall.

The new location, formerly occupied by Simply Swirled, will be staffed by the FMSB employees who currently staff the bank's East Jackson Boulevard location. The new branch will be a "more modernized banking facility," according to Steve Taylor, the bank's president, chief executive officer and board chairman.

Jay Knudtson is FMSB's executive vice president and chief lending officer.

First Missouri State Bank of Cape County is headquartered in Cape Girardeau, has 45 employees and assets in excess of $185 million. In addition to its Jackson branch, the bank has three Cape Girardeau locations -- 2 S. Mt. Auburn Road, 800 N. Kingshighway and inside Chateau Girardeau, 3120 Independence St. FMSB provides consumer, commercial, construction and residential loans, as well as traditional depository services.

More information is available online at www.wherefirstmeansmore.com.

More information is available online at www.wherefirstmeansmore.com.

Business
