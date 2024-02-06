Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St.
A continental breakfast will be available.
Doors open at 7 a.m. with the event being carried on Facebook Live for those who cannot attend in-person.
A program on the 100th anniversary of the Cape Girardeau Public Library is planned.
Cape Catfish and Media Leaf are FFC sponsors.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.