May 2, 2022
First Friday Coffee to feature program on Cape library's 100th anniversary
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. A continental breakfast will be available. Doors open at 7 a.m. with the event being carried on Facebook Live for those who cannot attend in-person...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Public Library at 711 Clark Ave. A program on the 100th anniversary of the library will be held at 7:40 a.m. Friday during Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St.
Cape Girardeau Public Library at 711 Clark Ave. A program on the 100th anniversary of the library will be held at 7:40 a.m. Friday during Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St.

A continental breakfast will be available.

Doors open at 7 a.m. with the event being carried on Facebook Live for those who cannot attend in-person.

A program on the 100th anniversary of the Cape Girardeau Public Library is planned.

Cape Catfish and Media Leaf are FFC sponsors.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

