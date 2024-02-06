First Friday Coffee on first of March

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee is scheduled for 7:40 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the Century Casino Event Center, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 7 a.m., and a continental breakfast will be provided.
This month's featured topic will focus on upcoming ballot issues for the April elections.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.