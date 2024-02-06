First farmer lawsuit on deck against Syngenta over China trade

MINNEAPOLIS -- The first of tens of thousands of U.S. lawsuits is about to go to trial against Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its decision to introduce a genetically engineered corn seed variety to the U.S. market before China had approved it for imports.

The lawsuits allege Syngenta's move wrecked an increasingly important export market for U.S. corn, and the resulting price drops hurt all producers.

Court filings show Syngenta aggressively marketed the seeds even when it knew Chinese approval was going to be a problem.

Plaintiffs' experts estimate the economic damage to be about $5 billion, while Syngenta denies its actions caused any losses for farmers.

The first test case goes to trial today in state court in Minneapolis. The second goes to trial in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, on June 5.

The two cases are meant to provide guidance for how the complex web of litigation in state and federal courts could be resolved.

Here are a look at some of the issues:

The problem

Syngenta decided to commercialize its Viptera brand of genetically modified corn seeds before China approved importing it.

Syngenta invested over $100 million and 15 years in developing Viptera, which has a trait called MIR162 that protects against pests such as earworms, cutworms, armyworms and corn borers.

With U.S. government approval, Syngenta began selling Viptera in the U.S. for the 2011 growing season. But China didn't approve it until December 2014.

Court papers show Syngenta initially assured stakeholders China would approve MIR162 in time for the 2011 crop. But the date kept slipping. Some exporters sent shipments containing the trait to China anyway. After two years of accepting them, China began rejecting them in late 2013.

One expert working for the plaintiffs estimated the damage to U.S. farmers to be $5.77 billion; another pegged it at $4.68 billion.

Most plaintiffs didn't grow Viptera, but China excluded their grain, too, because elevators and shippers typically mix grain from large numbers of suppliers, making it difficult to source corn free of the trait. So they say all farmers were hurt by the resulting price drop.