Finish Line Car Wash opens this week in Cape Girardeau

Finish Line Car Wash will have a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Friday at 215 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The company features unlimited wash club monthly memberships with free-to-use vacuums.
Other ribbon-cuttings this week have been announced by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
