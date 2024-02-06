Financial planning in the pandemic

Saving money for the future is atop many New Year's resolution lists, even above going to the gym, losing weight and getting healthier.

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Affirm, found more than half of respondents are planning to budget better in 2021 and another 49% are hoping to pay down debt.

Financial stability can be a source of stress, fear and anxiety; and the financial strains of COVID further complicate matters.

"COVID-19 has brought about a period of unprecedented volatility and left behind economic uncertainties that may take years to fix," said Tyler Cuba, CEO and senior wealth adviser with Cuba Financial Group in Cape Girardeau.

"However, there is a silver lining that we have seen over the past nine months — an increasing number of new clients taking the initial steps to plan for what comes next," he said. "The pandemic has really stressed to people that having a financial plan is imperative to their financial success."

He added, as a whole, people are starting to face more of the economic impacts of the virus versus just the virus itself, as 2020 comes to a close.

COVID's impact

As financial hardships because of the pandemic hit many homes, dipping into retirement or savings accounts or cashing out of investments became a reality for some. Brock Alspaugh, financial planner with Innovate Financial Solutions in Cape Girardeau, noted, "You have to pay that back according to the IRS withdrawal rules." In order to recoup those withdrawals, he recommended working as hard as possible with a budget to make sacrifices to ensure the future is protected.

But maybe there's a silver lining or two. Because of restrictions in travel and fewer choices when it comes to dining out and entertainment, less discretionary money was spent on those items, potentially freeing that up for savings.

"People have watched their money closer and realized how much money they were spending and maybe they don't need to continue to spend that kind of money," Alspaugh said. He encouraged thinking about restricting spending longer term in order to put money into savings.

Cuba said that, because of COVID, his clients realized "there are things that can happen going forward as interconnected as this world is, that we just can't plan for from day to day." He added, "You have to have a plan that takes into account the unexpected, and is dynamic enough to pivot quickly."

Planning

However, according to Gallup, only 30% of Americans have a long-term financial plan involving thinking about savings and investments for the future.

In addition, 75% of Americans manage their own finances, with no help from a professional or online service, according to a new CNBC and Acorns Invest In You Savings Survey, and only 17% said they use a financial adviser.

Finding the right fit of a financial planner doesn't have to feel like a daunting task. Cuba offered the following advice: "There are different styles of, and approaches to, financial planning — it's much more than an investment or insurance policy. It's really what you find most comfortable, but you should ultimately look for a professional who is independent, objective, and has experience across all market cycles and who acts as a fiduciary, putting your interests above all else."

At the foundation of every financial plan, Cuba said people must have a budget.