Financial advising firm opens Jackson office

Cape Rock Private Wealth opened an office with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, March 8, at 514 S. Hope St. in Jackson.
Justin Martini, wealth management adviser, explained the name of the business.
"Private wealth indicates there is a selectivity to the business I run," said Martini, who said he also has a team of advisers working in Town & Country in St. Louis County.
Before opening his current venture, Martini worked for 17 years for Merrill Lynch.
