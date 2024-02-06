All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessApril 1, 2024

Financial adviser Stan Irwin qualifies for Edward Jones recognition conference

Edward Jones' Momentum conference recognizes those financial advisers who have sustained successful practices through leadership, service and guidance. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Stan Irwin
Stan Irwin

Stan Irwin, a Cape Girardeau-based financial adviser with Edward Jones, has qualified for the financial services firm’s Momentum recognition conference.

This event celebrates the accomplishments of 819 financial advisers out of the firm’s 19,000. It will be held Monday, May 20, to Thursday, May 23, in Orlando, Florida.

"It's a great honor to be recognized for the success of my practice and the experience my team and I deliver to our clients," Irwin said in a Wednesday, March 26, news release. "The opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with other successful Edward Jones financial advisors in North America is an incredible resource for us to continue providing value for our clients."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Momentum conference recognizes those financial advisers who have sustained successful practices through leadership, service and guidance.

Edward Jones serves more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.9 trillion in assets as of the start of 2024.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by fact...
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy