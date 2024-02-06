Stan Irwin, a Cape Girardeau-based financial adviser with Edward Jones, has qualified for the financial services firm’s Momentum recognition conference.

This event celebrates the accomplishments of 819 financial advisers out of the firm’s 19,000. It will be held Monday, May 20, to Thursday, May 23, in Orlando, Florida.

"It's a great honor to be recognized for the success of my practice and the experience my team and I deliver to our clients," Irwin said in a Wednesday, March 26, news release. "The opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with other successful Edward Jones financial advisors in North America is an incredible resource for us to continue providing value for our clients."