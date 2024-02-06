All sections
October 23, 2023

Filipino street food comes to Cape Girardeau

Cora's Taste of Manila, a new pop-up culinary food stand in Cape Girardeau, is exactly what the business' name implies, its proprietor said. "It's Filipino street food," said Michelle "Mia" Antallan, a native of Manila, Philippines, who has lived in the U.S. since March 2020...

Jeff Long
Mia Antallan of Cora's Taste of Manila prepares skewers Sept. 13 in the parking lot of the former Cape Girardeau City Hall, now owned by Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Antallan relocated to the U.S. in March 2020.
Mia Antallan of Cora's Taste of Manila prepares skewers Sept. 13 in the parking lot of the former Cape Girardeau City Hall, now owned by Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Antallan relocated to the U.S. in March 2020.Jeff Long

Cora's Taste of Manila, a new pop-up culinary food stand in Cape Girardeau, is exactly what the business' name implies, its proprietor said.

"It's Filipino street food," said Michelle "Mia" Antallan, a native of Manila, Philippines, who has lived in the U.S. since March 2020.

"We always have pork skewers and chicken skewers," said Antallan, who said Cora's launched in July and features weekly specials.

The name of the business is in honor of Antallan's grandmother Corazon, whom the family calls Cora.

"I do the grilling on site and my husband, Andrew Bard, does the frying," Antallan said, adding she is working on obtaining U.S. citizenship.

Antallan invites customers to call (573) 382-2190 to place an order. Family and party trays are available, she said.

