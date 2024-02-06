Filipino street food comes to Cape Girardeau

"We always have pork skewers and chicken skewers," said Antallan, who said Cora's launched in July and features weekly specials.

The name of the business is in honor of Antallan's grandmother Corazon, whom the family calls Cora.

"I do the grilling on site and my husband, Andrew Bard, does the frying," Antallan said, adding she is working on obtaining U.S. citizenship.

Antallan invites customers to call (573) 382-2190 to place an order. Family and party trays are available, she said.

