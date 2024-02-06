Norton LifeLock, a Tempe, Arizona, supplier of cybersecurity software and related services, makes the case in a compelling way.

"Imagine. You're out with friends enjoying a meal when the server comes back with a sorry look. Your card has been declined. Though you just got paid and know you have plenty of money to cover the food, the card still doesn't work on the second and third tries, and your friends have to pick up the bill. When you check your bank statement, your fears are confirmed. Your balance is negative. You've been hacked."

Robin Cole

Cybercriminals are hungry for passwords.

Michele Sloan, owner of St. Louis's 1st Choice Real Estate School, taught a three-hour continuing education class, "Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft," on April 4 in Jackson, sponsored by Southeast Missouri Realtors.

Whitney Quick

"Missouri ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to identity theft vulnerability," Sloan said, telling gathered Realtors about ways to protect themselves from aggressive tactics used by people engaged full-time in the business of "data mining."

"There are people who spend their entire days, all day, every day, trying to get your personal information in order to commit identity theft," said Whitney Quick, Cape Girardeau-based regional director of Better Business Bureau of Eastern and Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois. "Make sure you make it as hard as possible for someone to obtain your information."

Local experts say there are two common-sense ways for consumers to protect themselves from being victims.

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Norton LifeLock describes the security issue this way:

"You'll find plenty of websites where all you need is your username or email and your password. These sites use one-factor authentication, where the password is the only thing necessary for entry. As the name suggests, 2FA requires an extra step, a second factor, to log onto a site or access an online account."

Robin Cole, president and CEO of the Rite Group in Jackson, describes how 2FA works.

"A hacker steals your ID and password and uses the information to enter your bank account. If your bank has a requirement for a second factor to authenticate you as a user, they may send your cellphone a text message, requiring you — in addition to the password — to enter the number the bank sent, usually a six-character number. You enter that number in order to go ahead and log in. That's what two-factor authentication is," said Cole, who estimates he has made 50 local presentations on cybersecurity in addition to advising his clients on evading cybercriminals.

"(2FA is) very effective. Nothing is 100%, though. There are ways to defeat two-factor authentication but it is the most commonly used method for elevating the security of log-in credentials," he added.

Stronger passwords

Norton LifeLock suggests three things about passwords consumers most commonly use.

They are historically weak.

"People are annoyed by the prospect of creating difficult passwords. Also, hacking has become quite advanced."