Fiber optics? Range of ingredients bulk up food fiber counts

NEW YORK -- Are the fiber counts for foods getting bloated?

Browse supermarket shelves, and it's easy to find ice cream, yogurt and brownies with impressive fiber totals. That's because companies add ingredients to boost the fiber, a practice they say helps people enjoy treats with less guilt but critics say distorts ideas about what's healthy.

A Fiber One brownie, for instance, has 90 calories and 5 grams of fiber. It's even possible to get a whole day's worth of fiber by eating candy; a small bag of Smart Sweets gummy bears has 90 calories and 28 grams of fiber.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving its nod for many of the ingredients companies already use to pump up fiber to be counted as such on the new Nutrition Facts panel, which will be required in two years. The agency's blessing comes after a 2016 rule said added fibers need to provide a health benefit, rather than just being a non-digestible carbohydrate.

Since then, the FDA has been reviewing scientific evidence submitted by companies showing the health benefits of various ingredients. Earlier this month, it gave the green light for eight ingredients to keep being counted as fiber.

The agency says more fibers may be recognized in the future, and it rejected two petitions for an ingredient.

General Mills Inc., which makes Fiber One, said in a statement it's pleased with the FDA's decision. Tara Bosch, founder of Smart Sweets, also welcomed the FDA's guidance and said Smart Sweets gummy bears are a way people can "feel good about enjoying candy."