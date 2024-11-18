All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 18, 2024

FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work

FGR Mechanical marked 30 years of industrial excellence with a surprise celebration for founder Gene Reutzel. The company provides industrial work throughout the Southeast Missouri area.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Reutzel family has operated FGR Mechanical, named after patriarch Gene Reutzel, for the last 30 years. It has always been based out of Cape Girardeau but provides industrial work from Perryville south to Sikeston. From left, Gene, Linda, Averie and Griffan Reutzel.
The Reutzel family has operated FGR Mechanical, named after patriarch Gene Reutzel, for the last 30 years. It has always been based out of Cape Girardeau but provides industrial work from Perryville south to Sikeston. From left, Gene, Linda, Averie and Griffan Reutzel.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Lauren Cox, 15, and Averie Reutzel, 14, signed in guests to a surprise party Friday, Nov. 8, at Bourbon+Bitters in Cape Girardeau. The party was for Reutzel's grandfather Gene Reutzel to commemorate him founding FGR Mechanical 30 years ago.
Lauren Cox, 15, and Averie Reutzel, 14, signed in guests to a surprise party Friday, Nov. 8, at Bourbon+Bitters in Cape Girardeau. The party was for Reutzel's grandfather Gene Reutzel to commemorate him founding FGR Mechanical 30 years ago.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A surprise party Friday, Nov. 8, worked as intended for Gene Reutzel. His family and employees met at Bourbon+Bitters in Cape Girardeau to celebrate 30 years of his company, FGR Mechanical, and he had been none the wiser.

In 1994, while working for another contractor, Gene Reutzel had been approached to do some work himself. With just three employees, he started up his own company, naming it after his own initials because a name was needed as soon as possible.

“That was a pretty hard decision in 1994 because we didn't have a lot of assets to start a business,” he said.

Over the years, FGR Mechanical has provided industrial work for numerous Southeast Missouri companies, from Perryville south to Sikeston, including the likes of Mondi and Rubbermaid in Jackson. The company has always been based in Cape Girardeau, starting out in a trailer on a parking lot, moving onto Louisiana Street and eventually into a former skating rink at 620 Commercial St.

Reutzel’s business offers installation work, a fabrication shop, mobile welding, in-house mechanical services, crane services and excavation. He is not alone in the endeavor, as he 10 employees who work as welders and laborers. He also co-owns the business with his wife, Linda, and their son, Griffan.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I tell you, we both feel blessed he did come back and he’s a major help, especially as we get older. It is nice that we have somebody who can come in and take the business over when we can no longer do it,” Gene Reutzel said of his son.

The business has changed over the years, as they used to provide residential services but have stopped because of the industrial work keeping them busy. FGR Mechanical has never had more than 14 or so workers, so most jobs are done with a smaller crew. If need be, the entire crew can get together to work on projects, something they’ve often done over the past three decades.

“That’s why (Gene) has kept busy all these years. People call him back because we do a good job, and we’re reasonable … there’s always stuff to do around here,” Linda Reutzel said.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 18
Wall Street rises following last week's slide
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijua...
BusinessNov. 18
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 18
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with a bingo card and a chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with a bingo card and a chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major League Pickleball team St. Louis Shock
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major League Pickleball team St. Louis Shock
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy