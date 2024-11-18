FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work

A surprise party Friday, Nov. 8, worked as intended for Gene Reutzel. His family and employees met at Bourbon+Bitters in Cape Girardeau to celebrate 30 years of his company, FGR Mechanical, and he had been none the wiser.

In 1994, while working for another contractor, Gene Reutzel had been approached to do some work himself. With just three employees, he started up his own company, naming it after his own initials because a name was needed as soon as possible.

“That was a pretty hard decision in 1994 because we didn't have a lot of assets to start a business,” he said.

Over the years, FGR Mechanical has provided industrial work for numerous Southeast Missouri companies, from Perryville south to Sikeston, including the likes of Mondi and Rubbermaid in Jackson. The company has always been based in Cape Girardeau, starting out in a trailer on a parking lot, moving onto Louisiana Street and eventually into a former skating rink at 620 Commercial St.

Reutzel’s business offers installation work, a fabrication shop, mobile welding, in-house mechanical services, crane services and excavation. He is not alone in the endeavor, as he 10 employees who work as welders and laborers. He also co-owns the business with his wife, Linda, and their son, Griffan.