Fewer foreign buyers of US homes

Lower housing inventory in the U.S., higher borrowing costs across the world and a strong dollar are reasons for the slowdown, according to NAR's chief economist Lawrence Yun.

"Among those who expressed some interest, but those who did not successfully complete the transaction, they're saying, it's a lack of choices," Yun told USA TODAY. "The other part is the strong dollar just makes it very expensive for the foreigners to buy here."

